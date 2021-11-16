Sonnet: Dishin' On Our Demise

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Bullies, if you break the world, you own it.

And what you will own is a broken world.

Tyrants called Rex digging up dogma bones

everywhere; sitting down with Mr. Jones.

Look, dissidents are getting Daniel Pearl'd

in the Mall of America, and we've sown it.

We sure could use a Jesus right 'bout now.

The happy one, or the nasty one, or both,

now we got CRISPRs doing Satan's work.

We begin to know. What he cooed to Eve, the Jerk,

about technology turned her loins froth.

Here we are, human kine, one bullied cow.

The time for change by language is over.

The China shop is smashed. Bulldozer.