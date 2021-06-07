Restored Sinclair gas pump.
Sonnet: Dinosaur's Revenge
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Dinosaur's Revenge, like Montezuma's,
pays back dividends in raging bowels,
gases, and oil deposits. Diplomas
ain't needed; you want no extra vowels
to describe the mess you can make of Earth
when all is plastic, including the smiles
execs shine with, thinking of their net worth,
like great ghosts of some Caesar saur exiles.
Tyrannis, bronto, raptors, and even
hip stegos, in a vast conspiracy
of meteor masterminds from heaven
to bring Big Oil! How's that for a theory?
We done drunk the Kool-Aid™ oil, lights show red,
and, O now, we just sh*t and sh*t our bed.