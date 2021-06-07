Sonnet: Dinosaur's Revenge

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Dinosaur's Revenge, like Montezuma's,

pays back dividends in raging bowels,

gases, and oil deposits. Diplomas

ain't needed; you want no extra vowels

to describe the mess you can make of Earth

when all is plastic, including the smiles

execs shine with, thinking of their net worth,

like great ghosts of some Caesar saur exiles.

Tyrannis, bronto, raptors, and even

hip stegos, in a vast conspiracy

of meteor masterminds from heaven

to bring Big Oil! How's that for a theory?

We done drunk the Kool-Aid™ oil, lights show red,

and, O now, we just sh*t and sh*t our bed.