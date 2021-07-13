Sonnet: Did You Hear the One About the Sore-Assed Loser?

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



There's just one way it goes for smartarses

intent on dark humour in times of war

against terror, and fear of wars to come,

little jiggle joeys, thumbs up the bum,

who kill equanimity with a fart,

yell, "Teleological catharsis!"

We were picnicking, ogling over wine;

I was drinking in her liebfraumilch eyes

sparkling with buxomite (my lumen foil!),

when she said, I'm preggers, please don't recoil,

and the child's not yours. Our time as One, lies!

Instead of Beatrice, I'd loved Gertrude Stein.

Love: one bad tree brings deforestation --

funny old world of detörestration*.