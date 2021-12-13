

still from The General Returns From One Place To Another

(Image by Michael Robinson) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Democracy in a Fugue State

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I may be a savage, but at least I'm not a poet, say dumbstruck

tyrants, anxious to rub out the cries of freedom --

I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, affirmed

against the growing darkness of false light once termed

Progress, vigils of hope blown out one by one, Te Dium

Luciferus New Church gargoyles fugue and upchuck.

They'll cry, the wheels have fallen off: free thought must die;

monotonal megalomaniacal gloam

enforced by savage algos of the Meta-physical regime,

and it may be that it will take time to redeem

the ancient wisdom from ashes of old Rome

mixed with new life in old Grecian urns marked Why?

In the cathedral's fading light you feel the doom

of the once sacrosanct cogito ergo sum.