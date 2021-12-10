

still from 'Duck Soup' (1933) with The Marx Bothers: Blowfish Face

(Image by Public Domain) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Democracy, The Peanut Gallery

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Red and blue robots rock em sock em mad,

two Lesser Evil pols duking it out --

partisan cheese, spicy meatballs gone bad,

on the loose, stoking desire and doubt,

playing kick the hat with a target pop,

who unravels before the very eyes --

Chico and Harpo, a routine SOP

that ends madly with Harpo's blowfish guise.



still from 'Duck Soup' (1933) with The Marx Bothers: Sloshing the Lemonade

(Image by Public Domain) Details DMCA





Like any gig economist, I try

to roast my own nuts with good ol humour,

but when clowns swash my lemonade, I cry,

as at a metastasizing tumor.



still from 'Duck Soup' (1933) with The Marx Bothers: The Preisident looks down on us

(Image by Public Domain) Details DMCA





Groucho calls down peanuts to you to me;

he's president of Fredonia, see?