still from 'Duck Soup' (1933) with The Marx Bothers: Blowfish Face
Sonnet: Democracy, The Peanut Gallery
by John Kendall Hawkins
Red and blue robots rock em sock em mad,
two Lesser Evil pols duking it out --
partisan cheese, spicy meatballs gone bad,
on the loose, stoking desire and doubt,
playing kick the hat with a target pop,
who unravels before the very eyes --
Chico and Harpo, a routine SOP
that ends madly with Harpo's blowfish guise.
still from 'Duck Soup' (1933) with The Marx Bothers: Sloshing the Lemonade
Like any gig economist, I try
to roast my own nuts with good ol humour,
but when clowns swash my lemonade, I cry,
as at a metastasizing tumor.
still from 'Duck Soup' (1933) with The Marx Bothers: The Preisident looks down on us
Groucho calls down peanuts to you to me;
he's president of Fredonia, see?