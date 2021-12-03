

'Into the Christmas tree Galaxy!'

(Image by Autumnsonata) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Darkness Visible

by John Kendall Hawkins

Unknown, invisible and unaccountable

are the darkling forces that have always ruled us.

We get off on the light, plant Christmas bulbs in space --

at least, that's how I see dear Tannenbaum's face --

to mark the ontological ruse that tooled us

into believing that wisdom is bountiful.

We'll shuffle cards now, paradigms as jokers,

talk the New Age of Man, holographic desire;

self-made serpents to a new Edenic Fall.

Rapt, presents under Yuletide tree in the mall,

listening to the piped-in plastic wonder choir,

you're alone amidst all the teary-eyed chokers.

This Christmas season gift yourself a view:

Go off-grid, backyard, look up at vis-a-vis you.



Intense Flash From Milky Way's Black Hole Illuminated Gas Far Outside of Our Galaxy

(Image by NASA Hubble from flickr) Details DMCA

