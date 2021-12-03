Sonnet: Darkness Visible
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Unknown, invisible and unaccountable
are the darkling forces that have always ruled us.
We get off on the light, plant Christmas bulbs in space --
at least, that's how I see dear Tannenbaum's face --
to mark the ontological ruse that tooled us
into believing that wisdom is bountiful.
We'll shuffle cards now, paradigms as jokers,
talk the New Age of Man, holographic desire;
self-made serpents to a new Edenic Fall.
Rapt, presents under Yuletide tree in the mall,
listening to the piped-in plastic wonder choir,
you're alone amidst all the teary-eyed chokers.
This Christmas season gift yourself a view:
Go off-grid, backyard, look up at vis-a-vis you.
