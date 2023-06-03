Sonnet: Crossing the Line



'Russian Doll People'

It's like a russian doll inside us all --

this need to put out vibrations, make waves,

emit layers of need, personae slaves

waiting by the cellphone for Satan's call.

By the time we see the AIs coming,

they'll have come and gone, and we sit lipsticked

on a cellblock waiting for some stiffdicked

Paul Hogan to give us a good bumming.

.



How come we didn't see the mind-control --

digital totalitarianism --

couping our democracies, Earth turned prism

for schizophrenic light down a black hole.

.



There's a reason for everything, they say.

That was also part of the con. Obey.