Sonnet: Crossing the Line

It's like a russian doll inside us all --
this need to put out vibrations, make waves,
emit layers of need, personae slaves
waiting by the cellphone for Satan's call.
By the time we see the AIs coming,
they'll have come and gone, and we sit lipsticked
on a cellblock waiting for some stiffdicked
Paul Hogan to give us a good bumming.
.
How come we didn't see the mind-control --
digital totalitarianism --
couping our democracies, Earth turned prism
for schizophrenic light down a black hole.
.
There's a reason for everything, they say.
That was also part of the con. Obey.