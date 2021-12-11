Sonnet: Coming Feature: Enemy of the State

"Julian" is up on the screen and they're hating

on him, two minutes strong, like there's no tomorrow,

Tasmanian devils in their seats, to borrow

an expression never used before, berating

his call for crypto-privacy. Delerience

consumes the wretched theatre, 2 + 2 is 5,

when a leaky condom is displayed to shock.

And radical transparency of government

confirms that Julian is that rare aberrant.

The pretty blonde starts egging; someone pulls a Glock;

nobody's ever seen such anger in the hive.

Then the feature begins with a rolling tom-tom:

The Sorrow and the Pity, a romcom.