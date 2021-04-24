

Leopold Carl Muller - Young Gypsy at the Fountain

Sonnet: Chromatic Haiku (Sue Me)

by John Kendall Hawkins

I fried your black cat / yesterday's metaphysics / of time crossing paths

I had a blue vase / filled with Russian sentiments / Red Sparrow roses

I aped your monkey / banana nuts in the shell / such selfie poses!

Memories sorted / our broken hearts discarded / I swept aftermaths

Fresh mandolins play / the gypsy's dance around fires / love is an a**hole

The blatant full moon / moves our most sacred waters / ships sweat red mornings

Love causes cancer / Van Gogh crushed the nouveau riche / die without warnings

In ice fish sightings / Caliban breaks out in soul / postcards of Tasso

Well, what good's haiku? / the Arctic thaw releases / methane we can't know

Child of Hank Williams / rivers run dry no emotions / strummed out suicides

Zen apocalypse / nihilistic dada goons / laugh's amusement rides

I'll be damned again / what am I a potted plant? / not able to grow?

Delicious mountains / waters of eternal peace / elusive reason

Small deaths and many / price of a life of virtue / blue balls spell treason