Sonnet: Chromatic Haiku (Sue Me)
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I fried your black cat / yesterday's metaphysics / of time crossing paths
I had a blue vase / filled with Russian sentiments / Red Sparrow roses
I aped your monkey / banana nuts in the shell / such selfie poses!
Memories sorted / our broken hearts discarded / I swept aftermaths
Fresh mandolins play / the gypsy's dance around fires / love is an a**hole
The blatant full moon / moves our most sacred waters / ships sweat red mornings
Love causes cancer / Van Gogh crushed the nouveau riche / die without warnings
In ice fish sightings / Caliban breaks out in soul / postcards of Tasso
Well, what good's haiku? / the Arctic thaw releases / methane we can't know
Child of Hank Williams / rivers run dry no emotions / strummed out suicides
Zen apocalypse / nihilistic dada goons / laugh's amusement rides
I'll be damned again / what am I a potted plant? / not able to grow?
Delicious mountains / waters of eternal peace / elusive reason
Small deaths and many / price of a life of virtue / blue balls spell treason