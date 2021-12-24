HUZZAH! Turkey drumsticks!
(Image by irish-girl from flickr) Details DMCA
Sonnet: Christmas with Dark Meat
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
I've always found Christmas a winterland of right
goodness, with flakes to die for, silver screens falling,
lit with our collective introjections piled high
in a blizzard that sweeps down from a darkling sky;
or else ashes, pages of history calling
for our attention, set ablaze by madmen (white)
at war with memory; and Christmas brings old smiles
back, lost in the general deconstruction of mind --
Aunt Jenny returned from the abstract to the kiss
on the concrete lips, look: all afterimage bliss
still not fully faded; it's the blind leading the blind,
and you find that you're not immune to her known wiles.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).