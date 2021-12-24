Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 12/24/2021 at 8:04 PM EST

Sonnet: Christmas with Dark Meat

by John Kendall Hawkins

I've always found Christmas a winterland of right

goodness, with flakes to die for, silver screens falling,

lit with our collective introjections piled high

in a blizzard that sweeps down from a darkling sky;

or else ashes, pages of history calling

for our attention, set ablaze by madmen (white)

at war with memory; and Christmas brings old smiles

back, lost in the general deconstruction of mind --

Aunt Jenny returned from the abstract to the kiss

on the concrete lips, look: all afterimage bliss

still not fully faded; it's the blind leading the blind,

and you find that you're not immune to her known wiles.

