Sonnet: Carnivalesque Animals on Parade
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Noam worries about nukes and climate
and the end of democracy ahead. Gloomy
and, add in rolling pearlharbors, Doomy.
It might presage the end of the primate.
Chomsky's shot or should be or should get one
against Covid, some will say. We'll miss him
when he's dust, miss his grand pessimism --
another Socrates down the tubes, done.
It's the half-animals with machine minds
that worry me -- monsters, postmod satyrs
who talk in monotones about matters
that belong to humans; push double binds.
Carnivalesque animals on parade --
seems like minute by minute we degrade.