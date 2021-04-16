Sonnet: Carnivalesque Animals on Parade

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Noam worries about nukes and climate

and the end of democracy ahead. Gloomy

and, add in rolling pearlharbors, Doomy.

It might presage the end of the primate.

Chomsky's shot or should be or should get one

against Covid, some will say. We'll miss him

when he's dust, miss his grand pessimism --

another Socrates down the tubes, done.

It's the half-animals with machine minds

that worry me -- monsters, postmod satyrs

who talk in monotones about matters

that belong to humans; push double binds.

Carnivalesque animals on parade --

seems like minute by minute we degrade.