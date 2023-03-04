Sonnet: Cabaret AIs Dancing (Oh Oh at the GoGo)

Life Arts 3/4/2023 at 12:00 AM EST H3'ed 3/4/23



AIs at the Cabaret, old chum

From the bottom of my bottomless heart

I beseech you to let the monsters prey

on your "soul," to rip the f*cker apart;

some vampire who looks like Joel Grey

or Liza Minelli from Cabaret,

at the same time, will come for you, old fart,

and drag you to the abyss right away,

a victim of the pandemic blackheart.

The thing I worry most about these days

are AIs and their dastard machine thoughts

not the things in themselves so much, but ways

they look at you in the mirror of noughts.

I could be felled by a grain of quicksand

a tickle feather, or falling Ayn Rand.