Sonnet: Cabaret AIs Dancing (Oh Oh at the GoGo)

From the bottom of my bottomless heart
I beseech you to let the monsters prey
on your "soul," to rip the f*cker apart;
some vampire who looks like Joel Grey
or Liza Minelli from Cabaret,
at the same time, will come for you, old fart,
and drag you to the abyss right away,
a victim of the pandemic blackheart.
The thing I worry most about these days
are AIs and their dastard machine thoughts
not the things in themselves so much, but ways
they look at you in the mirror of noughts.
I could be felled by a grain of quicksand
a tickle feather, or falling Ayn Rand.