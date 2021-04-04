Sonnet: Bumps in the Night

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



In life you can only get so far with bluff

before your hot gas Hindenburgs and you fall.

You can say you do it all out of love,

until your sins are revealed and appall.

Oh, the humanity lost with our lies,

the irrecoverable wasted time,

the symphonies lost on Whos, Whats, and Whys --

that's the tragedy and real f*cking crime.

But my first love was a married woman:

Don't know if she lied or was the liar,

but she rued. I guess I had it coming

when she went back to him, a pregnant crier.

Hope it wasn't mine; guess I'll never know;

we eye-sighed, and never went toe-to-toe.