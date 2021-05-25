

Make waves. Break some Baals.

(Image by Philip McErlean)



Sonnet: Breaking Good

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Some see birth itself as a corruption

of the immaculacy of conception,

the blank canvas ruined by the eruption

of color, form and function inflection.

Sometimes things break good though -- take Ed Snowden,

a high school dropout demi-god, peephole

perp who spied on girls, his technocrat role

confused with public service. Now, he's Zen.

And Ellsberg, a master-planner of war,

says he almost helped end the whole shebang,

his words almost drove the Russians too far,

but then he joined the whistleblower gang.

We've been trying to break good since Eden

with mixed results and lots of repeatin'.

Readers are urged to Ed's memoir, Permanent Record and Daniel Ellsberg Doomsday. Incredible tales of intrigue and corruption.