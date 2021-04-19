Sonnet: Bone Lotuses



White Lily

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



At the end of time, and it's not far off,

dead stars will float, still as bone lotuses

on an unrippling pond of silence. Cough,

said the doctor. Polishing moduses

vivendi, fishbowl on the window sill --

tetras flit in and out of the full moon.

remembered. The doctor has a new pill

he says I should try. I'll be dying soon.

I dreamt I was on the Mississippi:

Jim talked of Heraclitus -- one, many

ways to the sea, if you knew how to be,

and he sure knew: he'd run away plenty.

The pills are like bone lotuses swallowed --

infinity. The deepest sleep followed.