Sonnet: Blue Bees in the Bonnet



Jacaranda tree in my backyard

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Blue Bees in the Bonnet

by John Kendall Hawkins

There are blue-banded bees in the bonnet

of our jacaranda tree in full bloom,

and fragrant rhododendrons lift my gloom.

I stand there a moment and think upon it,

the moment's grace, and far off beating drums

tell of the gathering thunderbolt clouds

that overshadow the blue hills, like shrouds,

and pass as ghosts into the windblown gums.

I think of colony collapse, and mad

honey purloined from Black Sea bees that feed

visions of Sufi dervishes, and lead

to letting go of what was never had.

Beneath the bonnet of the tree, blue bees

linger in the fragrantissimum breeze