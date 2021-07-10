Cain leadeth abel to death tissot.
Sonnet: Bezos in Heaven, Cain in the Ass
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
The manna of the demigods is pain;
you can see their love in interest rates --
self-love amidst a smorgasbord of hates:
only the best for these children of Cain.
Cain himself, the son of Satan and Eve
(tempted by the tree of carnal knowledge
while Adam snored), swarthy in a fig leaf,
disabled his aryan bro -- college,
cars, house morts, Filene's Basement, and so on,
debt slaves, sign-heres, shorts to algorithm priests --
first born far-flung proud scourge of Zion,
lording it over the bewildered beasts.
Sundays kneeling at the Church of Ka-Bling:
Bezos in Heaven -- like some bad I Ching.