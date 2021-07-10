

Cain leadeth abel to death tissot.

Sonnet: Bezos in Heaven, Cain in the Ass

by John Kendall Hawkins

The manna of the demigods is pain;

you can see their love in interest rates --

self-love amidst a smorgasbord of hates:

only the best for these children of Cain.

Cain himself, the son of Satan and Eve

(tempted by the tree of carnal knowledge

while Adam snored), swarthy in a fig leaf,

disabled his aryan bro -- college,

cars, house morts, Filene's Basement, and so on,

debt slaves, sign-heres, shorts to algorithm priests --

first born far-flung proud scourge of Zion,

lording it over the bewildered beasts.

Sundays kneeling at the Church of Ka-Bling:

Bezos in Heaven -- like some bad I Ching.