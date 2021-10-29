'Batman and Robin'
Sonnet: Batman Gets Some Comeuppance -- POW!
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
holy kristallnacht defenestrations,
batman, said robin to adam west,
baby jesus out with the bathwater,
cry of juden! from the canon fodder.
reichstag believers can't give it a rest --
historical interpenetrations,
my ass, batman. don't look at me like that.
you're another one, always making with
humanitarian interventions.
no, no, no, no: f*ck your good intentions --
it's just more big love wives of joey smith,
him smirking, awful bigamy. the cad.
the loony moon asylum's always full
of half wits pushing half baked pulpit bull.