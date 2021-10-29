Sonnet: Batman Gets Some Comeuppance -- POW!

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



holy kristallnacht defenestrations,

batman, said robin to adam west,

baby jesus out with the bathwater,

cry of juden! from the canon fodder.

reichstag believers can't give it a rest --

historical interpenetrations,

my ass, batman. don't look at me like that.

you're another one, always making with

humanitarian interventions.

no, no, no, no: f*ck your good intentions --

it's just more big love wives of joey smith,

him smirking, awful bigamy. the cad.

the loony moon asylum's always full

of half wits pushing half baked pulpit bull.