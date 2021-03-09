Sonnet: Apple Orchard Wake-Up Call



apple picking

by John Kendall Hawkins

Early morning, eggs and bacon sizzle; the tea kettle moans. Pickers contemplate dark clouds, our laughs roll like thunder. Drizzle and sunshine vie: the apples watch and wait. Some of these men have picked peaches, cut cane, driven taxies, grown ganja, mined bauxite -- dream days flowing by, sun and rain, minds' eyes on loved ones, never losing sight. Now, we haul ladders, climb toward the sun through apples, picking fancy, filling crates in lines that reach to the far horizon, and get paid at week's end at piecemeal rates. Always, at labor's end, in sore repose, I see your face burgeon, like a time-elapsed rose.

John Kendall Hawkins

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



