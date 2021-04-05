biden
Sonnet: An Abiding Beauty Is A Joy Forever
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Word's going around that beautiful things
are happening for Biden's juggernaut --
he's freshly burnished, and scribal scribblings
have brought him back from the place time forgot.
New Yorker likens him to LBJ
and FDR, the only two Dems done
anything for the American Way
in a long time. A real son-of-a-gun.
Like the Grottie, he may die in office,
have a personal pearlharbor moment;
or pull out his johnson and tell scribes, "This
is why we do what we do. Now get bent."
Where's the birth certificate for this new
beauteous thing, and why's it turning blue?