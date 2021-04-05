

biden

(Image by johnny.guernica) Details DMCA



Sonnet: An Abiding Beauty Is A Joy Forever

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Word's going around that beautiful things

are happening for Biden's juggernaut --

he's freshly burnished, and scribal scribblings

have brought him back from the place time forgot.

New Yorker likens him to LBJ

and FDR, the only two Dems done

anything for the American Way

in a long time. A real son-of-a-gun.

Like the Grottie, he may die in office,

have a personal pearlharbor moment;

or pull out his johnson and tell scribes, "This

is why we do what we do. Now get bent."

Where's the birth certificate for this new

beauteous thing, and why's it turning blue?