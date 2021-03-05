Sonnet: Amelia on Her Birth Day

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/5/2021 at 11:11 AM EST



Amelia on Her Birth Day

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Your poor mother cried through the laughing gas,

cried biblically, "Get it out of me!"

You flooded out on a wave of mucous;

long-headed, alien blue, new eyes see

strangers beaming at you like cannibals

in joy. "Overcooked!" -- the fat midwife chime.

And not a boy, we knew, when Carla ooooohs,

"It's a niece." You held her, cross-eyed, sublime.

Love's dangerous -- we ache so much to be --

but for now, these storied smiles, way too soon.

We'll let you be: urgent, unmade, and free,

