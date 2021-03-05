Sonnet: Amelia on Her Birth Day

The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3 : Rare And Unreleased, 1961-1991 [Disc 2] - Bob Dylan
Amelia on Her Birth Day
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Your poor mother cried through the laughing gas,
cried biblically, "Get it out of me!"
You flooded out on a wave of mucous;
long-headed, alien blue, new eyes see
strangers beaming at you like cannibals
in joy. "Overcooked!" -- the fat midwife chime.
And not a boy, we knew, when Carla ooooohs,
"It's a niece." You held her, cross-eyed, sublime.
Love's dangerous -- we ache so much to be --
but for now, these storied smiles, way too soon.
We'll let you be: urgent, unmade, and free,
