Sonnet: All Soles Day Returns



Imelda Marcos Memorial

In Manila, the shoes are coming home to roost,

flying around everywhere and in every size,

old tennis shoes, upper class stilettos, loosed

in the air to celebrate the returning lies.

At last, King Duterte is "dead." Long live BongBong,

and hurrah to the wonder at missing plunder

returned at last to the dictator's son. Song song

is called for -- "If the Shoe Fits" and "It's A Wonder."

One thinks of GW Bush after the war --

the journo throwing his shoes at the smirking head

with the moxie to come to Iraq to gloat --Argh! --

about his accomplishment: chaos and all the dead.

If his Picasso turns out to be a phony,

President BongBong will still have all that money.