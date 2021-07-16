Sonnet: A Woof Woof, Woof Woof Poem
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Hounds down the bayou chasin' hoodoo there,
methane quarks Z called The Ugliest Man,
swampy little creatures, proof no God's here,
no one to stop his unravelling plan.
Everywhere you look Promethean fires
and some Icarus falling from his sun;
sunscream lotion, the torturer's pliers,
some "cop" somewhere pointing a loaded gun.
And now the alpha dog chases its own
omega tail, sniffs, and proceeds to runt
itself, completing the circle, brass bone
traum, o sweet eternal megalo c*nt!
All this woof due to brain-dead dinosaurs
turned into bayou voodoo minotaurs.