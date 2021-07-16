

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1939)

Sonnet: A Woof Woof, Woof Woof Poem

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Hounds down the bayou chasin' hoodoo there,

methane quarks Z called The Ugliest Man,

swampy little creatures, proof no God's here,

no one to stop his unravelling plan.

Everywhere you look Promethean fires

and some Icarus falling from his sun;

sunscream lotion, the torturer's pliers,

some "cop" somewhere pointing a loaded gun.

And now the alpha dog chases its own

omega tail, sniffs, and proceeds to runt

itself, completing the circle, brass bone

traum, o sweet eternal megalo c*nt!

All this woof due to brain-dead dinosaurs

turned into bayou voodoo minotaurs.