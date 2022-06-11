Sonnet: A Woman In Every Port

Where you from? We don't smell Old Spice round here
much any more, she said. Cool, fresh, spice.
Her eyes said, Buy me a drink; I'll be nice.
Leave me alone, I thought. Oh, are you queer?
she purred, taunting, legs crossed like Sharon Stone.
So I bought her a drink to shut her up.
Barfly, I thought, isn't it just my luck.
Left her there. Went outside to smoke a bone.
Freo wasn't all it could be, ask me.
Dunno, the way we dumped bin Laden's body
into the sea stank; no swabbie pics; oddly
arranged, like a cover-up. Had to pee.
At the bar I bought her many others --
f*ck it! I said. Smiled at Sally Struthers.