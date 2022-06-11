Sonnet: A Woman In Every Port



'Old spice'

After dumping the body of Usama bin Laden at sea on May 2, 2011, the USS Carl Vinson sailed into Fremantle port, Australia, for some R and R.

Where you from? We don't smell Old Spice round here

much any more, she said. Cool, fresh, spice.

Her eyes said, Buy me a drink; I'll be nice.

Leave me alone, I thought. Oh, are you queer?

she purred, taunting, legs crossed like Sharon Stone.

So I bought her a drink to shut her up.

Barfly, I thought, isn't it just my luck.

Left her there. Went outside to smoke a bone.

Freo wasn't all it could be, ask me.

Dunno, the way we dumped bin Laden's body

into the sea stank; no swabbie pics; oddly

arranged, like a cover-up. Had to pee.

At the bar I bought her many others --

f*ck it! I said. Smiled at Sally Struthers.