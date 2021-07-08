Sonnet: A Waterboard Poem

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Another day of gitmo by gizmo

all of my thoughts locked in their prison cells

neurons turned meurons, need pepto bizmo

to tame the acid adrenaline swells

of my intentions to break free and flee

beyond the mortal coils of razor wire

I once mistook for cutting wit -- McChree!

Motherfo my jacketed straits are dire.

It's a fantasy that nothing matters,

lived by some, envied by others, untrue --

even when the waterboarding spatters

and you can feel yourself and "soul" unglue.

Do I grand jete or else barrel bend?

Or raise an emoji finger, hit send?