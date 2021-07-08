Neurons
Sonnet: A Waterboard Poem
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Another day of gitmo by gizmo
all of my thoughts locked in their prison cells
neurons turned meurons, need pepto bizmo
to tame the acid adrenaline swells
of my intentions to break free and flee
beyond the mortal coils of razor wire
I once mistook for cutting wit -- McChree!
Motherfo my jacketed straits are dire.
It's a fantasy that nothing matters,
lived by some, envied by others, untrue --
even when the waterboarding spatters
and you can feel yourself and "soul" unglue.
Do I grand jete or else barrel bend?
Or raise an emoji finger, hit send?