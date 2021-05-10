Sonnet: A Thinking Man's Planet
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
There are days when I can't hear myself think.
days the white noise clamor inside my head
rains, rains lamentoso tears of the dead
fugal selves, after-images -- think, think --
of multi-selves projected -- think, think, think --
across time, Bach math figures, ancient tense
marriages of linguistic convenience.
Trudging through slop, we go -- think, think, think, think --
Ego (or alter?) -- think, think, think, think, think
Super and Ids, stooges knee-deep in spongy
memory on a wet planet, grungy,
seeking sun domes -- think, think, think, think, think, think --
I feel sure I once loved as a lion --
stout -- think -- sure --think -- Grail -- think -- will of iron!