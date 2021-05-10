Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 5/10/2021 at 11:34 PM EDT

Sonnet: A Thinking Man's Planet

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



There are days when I can't hear myself think.

days the white noise clamor inside my head

rains, rains lamentoso tears of the dead

fugal selves, after-images -- think, think --

of multi-selves projected -- think, think, think --

across time, Bach math figures, ancient tense

marriages of linguistic convenience.

Trudging through slop, we go -- think, think, think, think --

Ego (or alter?) -- think, think, think, think, think

Super and Ids, stooges knee-deep in spongy

memory on a wet planet, grungy,

seeking sun domes -- think, think, think, think, think, think --

I feel sure I once loved as a lion --

stout -- think -- sure --think -- Grail -- think -- will of iron!