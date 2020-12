in between

Sonnet: A Still Life

Out back in the garden, knee-deep in kale, she steps, ponders, and kneels; there's a blue tongue lizard that stops and starts along the swale; a kookaburra laughs, mad and high strung; light rain plops, like paunchy Buddha bellies; bees waggle under the Jacaranda; motorbike frogs rev like backyard bullies; she smiles and you think Tempest, Miranda. The sun explodes through the spring miasma bringing new heat, opening up the skies -- star fields of the celestial plasma seem rooted in rising Miranda's eyes. No garden would exist without her mind, no mind without its garden double bind.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.



