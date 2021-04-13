

Usman Khawaja watches Jonny Bairstow at the crease

Sonnet: A Psychopath's Whispered Sweet Nothings

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Spent the day sledging in the crease. I know

it's not cricket, but crikey, I like it --

seeing that look on the face of a foe,

psst, your wife last night slept with a fuckwit,

him looking up, one minute thinking pace,

next an awed dinosaur in the headlights

of an oncoming comet, the disgrace

ahead, suspicion, the marital fights.

In response, he goes Body Line, of course,

returns the comet, as it were, that's sport;

afterward we're mates, shout beers, no remorse,

my hand on his wife's leg almost at port.

If you chinabullcrash another's crease,

you own the damaged goods, and his wife's knees.