Sonnet: A Love Poem

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Nobody says "love" very much any more,

unless it's entombed in hipster snark

that circles the "soul" like Brecht's penny shark

meant to make you feel like some window whore --

the what-became-of defenestration

of the babe tossed out with the bath water

into Brueghel's arms, a bonny daughter

borne of immaculate penetration.

Maybe I'm the only one without "love,"

lost since the clowns were shot from the "canon" --

Mighty Whitey besieged by Frantz Fanon --

the high-rise tumbler when push came to shove.

No one knows my Romantic gravity,

my "love" as a splattered depravity.