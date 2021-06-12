 
 
Sonnet: A Love Poem

Sonnet: A Love Poem

by John Kendall Hawkins


Nobody says "love" very much any more,

unless it's entombed in hipster snark

that circles the "soul" like Brecht's penny shark

meant to make you feel like some window whore --

the what-became-of defenestration

of the babe tossed out with the bath water

into Brueghel's arms, a bonny daughter

borne of immaculate penetration.

Maybe I'm the only one without "love,"

lost since the clowns were shot from the "canon" --

Mighty Whitey besieged by Frantz Fanon --

the high-rise tumbler when push came to shove.

No one knows my Romantic gravity,

my "love" as a splattered depravity.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

