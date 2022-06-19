Song For My Father, Stories Of My Fathers and Joketeenth

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The Song

Father's Day is being celebrated this weekend. As an extremely young college student, I had many odd jobs while in school. One of them was playing in several jazz bands. One of the greatest jazz tunes of all time is Song For My Father, by the legendary Leon Thomas. I am listening to it as I write this article. Given the demographics of the people likely to read this, my audience, I suspect few are familiar with the song. I assure you that if you read this column while listening to the recording you will have a more meaningful experience. Click Here

The tune is a lot deeper than most will ever know, for Leon is referencing many fathers; my, and his, "forefathers". Those familiar with ancient music, scales and orchestration will comprehend. If you are not, you will not.

My "Pop" transitioned from this world almost 26 years ago; he was 56 years old. I am now older than my father. An uber-weird experience that even I do not have words to express. The juxtapositioned non-spatial continuum, the spiritual, mental, emotional, intellectual and logical purgatory this brings about is a confusion that only those that have had the experience know. One strange oddity that I have wondered about is what would he look like were he here now. There are some losses in life that are too significant to be forgotten, ever.

The Stories

My dad was a no nonsense, as in n-o-n-e-, dude. He was a weaponless defense instructor in the military and wore a size eight-and-a-half shoe. I've worn a size twelve since I was twelve. He grew up in the rural "Bible-belt" of the Midwest. He grew up "poor". He started working when he was an eight-year old and brought his money home to his mother. He started prize-fighting when he was 13 years old. After his military service, he built planes at McDonnell-Douglas, now known as Boeing. Often he went from one job to the next, working two sometimes three jobs. I can not, and will not, ever be half the man he was. I am not going to cry writing this and I'll be damned if I allow these embryonic tears to fall; they will not.

He was a frighteningly quiet, intense man most times and could be quite brutal and mean. I understand brutality, I will never understand meanness; it is not only beyond my comprehension, it is a skill I do not have. But, I loved the ground he walked on, as I do to this day for he taught me to be a man. More importantly he taught me the honor and responsibility of being one. As his son, I didn't want him talking a whole lot; for if my dad was speaking to you for too long, it was probably bad news all the way around. My purpose in life was to hear him say four words: "there you go, boy". He called me boy (which was a term of endearment) until his transition; I was 30 years old and I was "boy" (sometimes "cat", when he called me "cat" I was crappin' in tall cotton). Funny how the same words can have an entirely different meaning depending on who is uttering them. No other soul under the sun/son can, could or would call me "boy" and be within a distance in which I could make contact, in any manner, without unsavory repercussions for one of us. Not my mother, not my children. Yet, I would give anything to hear him call me that again.

My dad would tell me stories of how he had to walk miles through knee-deep snow to go to school. This was in the late '40s, yet he went. Me, being an I-haven't-a-clue brat born and raised in Southern California, thought that must have been the coolest thing ever. I would someday grow old enough to realize he was not being nostalgic; he was sending me an entirely different message. I would spend every summer of my childhood in his Kansas hometown; but I was never there in winter. There are all types of winters in life.

My dad did not smile much. I often recall how people, often family members, would say to him "Joe you never smile". He would, without fail or variation, always reply with "I smile when I have something to smile about". It was true and when he smiled it was as if the sun had touched earth, so bright was the light. Ironically, I often have had people say the same thing to me and I give the exact same response he gave. Downright creepy. However, compared to him I am Bozo The Clown and, like him, I smile most when I am around children. I swore to all that is holy that I would never be like my dad in terms of his sullenness and, thank god, in many ways I am not. But, in other ways, I am him.

Having the benefit of hindsight and, therefore, a retrospective I realize that there were many stories my dad did not tell me. He told me about the walking in the snow to school, but he never told me that he went to work at the age of eight. Most importantly, he never told me the reasons why. I would discover why subsequent to his stay on this planet. In fact the most poignant stories were revealed after he left this existence and I have come to the point in maturation where I completely understand why he did not discuss them. The weekend of his funeral I was told about how, at eight years old, he was a "pin-setter" at the only bowling alley in town. Automated pin-setters did not always exist. Further, the town was segregated. I learned, that weekend, that European-American patrons of the bowling alley would wait until he was setting up the last pin and throw the ball down the alley. He, a baby, would come home with his knuckles bruised and bleeding. He never told me that story.

From the time I was five years old, I was put on a jet and sent to Kansas for the summer to be with my grandparents. My grandfather, Thurman, was born in 1918. He was also a very, very quiet man who did not smile much and when he did it was as if the sun had touched the earth, so bright was the light. He was a World War II combat veteran. He was a mountain of a man with hands so large that he could pick up a full-sized watermelon with a single hand. He did not trifle much with the grandchildren (of which I was the first). Like my dad, you probably didn't want him saying much to you. The grandchildren, and children, in his mind were the purview of the women. However, once in a while he would have a brief quip or comment to share. One summer he told me the story of growing up in Arkansas where there were few automobiles and most people had horses and buggies. He told the story of how a black man could be lynched or murdered for riding a horse because "the white man didn't want to have to look up to no black man and if he was on a horse he had to look up". I understand that story now. I understand what it meant and what it still means.

