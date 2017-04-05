Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Something may be amiss immediately blaming Syrian government for Sarin gas attack

By Dave Lefcourt
opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/5/17

File:Map of Syria.svg - Wikimedia Commons
File:Map of Syria.svg - Wikimedia Commons615 Ã-- 480 - 168k - png
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Sarin gas attack occurred in Idlib, Syria (shaded purple) April 3, 2017

Here we go again. The horrific sarin gas attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib Province, Syria on Monday killing a reported 58 people including women and children was immediately blamed on the Syrian Arab Army of President Bashar al-Assad by "Western leaders including President Trump," [1] before any independent investigation had begun and before conclusive evidence was established as to the perpetrators of this crime. But what else is new.

Doesn't this sound similar to the sarin gas attack in August 2103 where the Assad government was immediately blamed by the US? Yet a subsequent UN Mission Report confirmed in December, 2013 "opposition" rebels used chemical weapons and not the government.

Prior to that time President Obama had issued a "red line" that if crossed would result in a US missile attack against the Syrian government. It was also conjectured after the attack al Qaeda wanted a greater US military presence in Syria so blaming the government for the attack would presumably force Obama's hand and retaliate against the Syrian government.

Luckily Obama was rescued by Russian President Vladimir Putin who diplomatically arranged for his ally Assad to agree to give up his chemical weapons arsenal and no US bombing campaign ensued.

So when one thinks about the latest gas attack blaming the Syrian Arab Army follows the similar pattern used in 2013; the US and its complicit MSM jumping to the immediate conclusion it had to be carried out by the Syrian government.

I suggest reading "Something is Not Adding Up in Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack" [2] by Paul Antonopoulos, an Australian analyst who makes an alternative argument using photos of al Qaeda associated "White Helmets" on the scene handling the dead gassed victims with bare hands and without gas masks.

From local sources he reveals "250 people from Majdal and Khattab were kidnapped by al Qaeda terrorists last week and claimed many of those dead from the chemical weapons were those from Majdal and Khattab". Antonopoulos "suggests that on the eve of upcoming peace negotiations, terrorist forces have again created a false flag scenario" resembling the 2013 Ghouta chemical weapons attack.

He includes a photo of pick-up trucks at the scene near the victims of the attack and people nearby without protective gear and not affected at all when sarin can begin attacking the body within seconds.

Antonopoulos concludes, "With Syrian Army and its allies in a comfortable position in Syria, making advances across the country...why would they resort to using chemical weapons in Nusra Front occupied Idlib? " Interestingly, even the Times admitted the area around Khan Shaykhun is held by al Qaeda militants. He adds, "It defies any logic that on the eve of a Syrian peace conference in Brussels and a week before peace negotiations are to resume, that the Syrian government would blatantly use the non-existent stock of chemical weapons."

"All evidence suggests this is another false chemical attack allegation made against the government as seen in the Ghouta 2103 attack".

Admittedly I've never heard of Paul Antonopoulos and so soon after such a horrific attack it's impossible to make a substantive judgment on who committed the atrocity.

But when the US government and western MSM headed by the New York Times comes to the immediate conclusion the Syrian government is to blame, making assertions and assessments without any investigation having taken place it's a tell tale sign something is amiss.

A jumped on bandwagon of accusations, assertions, assessments without substantiated proof does not make for honest, unbiased conclusions.

What it does reveal is we're living in a dangerous McCarthyesque time in the US. And that didn't start with the coming of the "Donald". He's just part of the bandwagon.

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 7 fans, 2 articles, 11 quicklinks, 371 comments


  New Content

The US sends troops, illegally, to Syria, and within the week there are claims of Assad using poison gas on his own People.

No investigation, or evidence, or facts to support the accusation. However, the WA Post 'Says', and CNN, The NY Times, and the rest of the Jackal Press, have gone along. Reminds me of Coyotes howling because the Moon has returned. Worse yet, IMO, are the supposed "Progressive" Sites who are clamoring to agree.

Man, they must have another 'new' Secret Weapon, that performs Frontal Lobotomies on supposedly educated, and intelligent people, as they sleep. Probably some selective form of the 'flesh-eating bacteria that destroy the immune system in hours.

The only difference is this one attacks the host's brain and leaves them about as bright as my 3 year old Corgi. I mean Bella is a very smart dog, I enjoy her company, most of the time. Unfortunately, she would sell me and everything I have, for a few really good cookies, like Mr Barkey makes.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 6, 2017 at 1:33:06 AM

