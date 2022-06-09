Someone's birthday

Your story of course is very interesting

How when you were a young man

You were advised to travel to India

With your spiritual questions

That couldn't be answered by science



When you arrive at the ashram

You are shown where to stay



It is early in the morning

You head for the big temple

And the great hall to wait for the others

And while you are waiting in zazen

You are picked up and flung through

Your entire life up to the moment



You entered a talent show

Becky Nevers is in the front row

You recite the first 175 digits of Pi

Then a middle schooler plays Johnny Be Good

On his sax

And blows the audience away



There was the smell of your grandmother's gingerbread



There were lots of smells



You said your first encounter of a snake

Was a smell



Cut to your trip to a forest in Alberta

You were on a vision quest

You were seated on a mostly flat stone

Trying to meditate

And you felt yourself become weightless

First your arms began to float above your head

And some force took over

And danced your body

For about half an hour



You went to Kiev

To meet with some Russian scientists

They were all waiting for you

When you arrived

Passing a bottle of vodka around

What happened in India? they wanted to know

When they heard they got all giggly



We've read about levitation

It happens in meditation

But not in science You said

They all grew silent



Not in Western science

Someone said



And then they showed you their mystical library

With endless volumes on everything

From Absinth (The Green Fairy of Bohemian Paris)

To the visions of Zosimos of Panopolis



I wanted to talk about my experiences

That changed my life

But your eyes glazed over



Your eyes said:

You're a poet

Poets are supposed to have visions

I'm a scientist, so it means more



I thought you were going to cry



And then someone said There is one more present!

It was some porcelain praying hands

Those will look great on the well-head

Someone said and got a laugh



Especially in the snow I thought, all pink



And when you wind up the little key

It plays Amazing Grace

How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost but now I'm found

Was blind but now I see



So maybe it is just a big talent show after all

There is a standing ovation

For the little kid playing Johnny Be Good



And then it all ends

With Michael Jackson leaving the arena

In Bucharest

Strapped into a rocket chair



And everyone goes home



(Article changed on Jun 09, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT)

