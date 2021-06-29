 
 
Some Wisdom On Me Turning 70 Today

My old friend Jim Donovan wrote a book titled, DON'T LET AN OLD PERSON MOVE INTO YOUR BODY. It's an idea I've told to a lot of people.

Just one or two hundred years ago, let alone 2000 years ago, people in their 40s and 50s were already old.
My Birthday is today, June 29th. It's a big one. I turn seventy. It's an age where you can't really deny you're old, even if you fight letting that old person move into your body. I fight it with a healthy diet and a lot of exercise. Sadly, I see a lot of people my age who let that person moved into their body.

Taken June 29, 2021
The thing is, even though I often pass for being in my fifties, that turning 70 is also a head thing. For most people of a younger age. seventy is old fart territory. I'm hoping you can help to cast some positive light today with some financial support.

OpEdNews is facing a financial crisis. We've weathered so much of this time of pandemic, but right now, things have gotten really tight. We have bills due on July first and July 11th that right now, we can't meet.

What does OpEdNews mean to you? I've made many dear friends, had great conversations, worked to help activists and organizations, supported so many justice causes, and so have so many of you.

OpEdNews brings much needed progressive perspectives to the table, and I am dedicated to offering the vehicle for this important point of view. That's why I have kept it open with no paywalls since Feb. 2003, unlike other sources.

We must also remember all the volunteer support from Managing Editors, Editors and members. These volunteers show how much they value OpEdNews' position in the news arena by their selfless contributions of time and expertise, all of which contribute to making OpedNews the vibrant progressive news source that it is.

We need people to purchase, extend or upgrade their premium memberships and we need donations. We can also offer ad purchase options.

This is urgent. I hate sending out missives like this and try not to do it too often, but we do have a pressing need.

What's the value of OpEdNews in your life? A couple of cups of coffee per week? A couple of gallons of gas?

Please consider making a tax deductible donationto help OpEdNews survive and even thrive, and/or sign up for a premium membership. And if you are not in a position to contribute at this time, please do not feel bad, we are still very grateful to have you in the fold as we move forward, bringing the Progressive vision into the forefront.

You can donate by ActBlue, Credit Card, Check or Paypal by clicking donate here.

Or Purchase or upgrade or extend a Membership and see the benefits you get by clicking here for premium membership.

Drop me a note if you're interested in running an ad.

Perhaps you've recently donated or purchased a membership. Thanks so much.

Maybe your membership is about to run out. Please extend it, or upgrade to ahigher level of membership.

Thank you very much , in advance,

Cordially,

Rob Kall

PS. We'd love to be able to feel a stable ground beneath our feet, and focus more on bringing Progressive perspectives and a little less on the nuts and bolts of day to day expenses. Every year, I deeply appreciate the donations and memberships of our readers, and the dedication that these contributions represent. AND REMEMBER. THESE DONATIONS ARE TAX DEDUCTIBLE.

These are tough times, we know. But we also believe that the louder the Progressive voice, the sooner we will all move into more comfortable, just times.

and PPS, it would be great if you join our weekly OEN Zoom session on Saturday nights from 7-8:30 PM, which we've been doing since May. Just reply to this email with OEN Zoom in the subject heading and I'll send you the link.

Thank you,

Rob Kall
OpEdNews Founder

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Stuart

Happy Birthday! As with aircraft, past age 50, value depends upon maintenance, but it can be excellent.

I think it is kind of charming that you can honestly say that you don't pay attention to where your funding comes from, but it might come a bit faster if other people who donate through the Columbus Institute got accurate summaries of their past contributions.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 at 2:48:07 PM

