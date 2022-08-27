 
 
Some People Swipe Hotel Towels; Trump Swipes Secret Papers

You have to wonder why Trump kept those papers.
To show to his grandkids? To re-live old capers?
He's greedy as hell but a klepto he's not,
More like Diogenes with burgeoning pot,
Who like the syndrome never throws stuff away,
And lives in squalor that's cleaned up every day.
.
Or maybe Melania had inspiration
Of papering walls with TS designation,
Which is now all the rage on the Upper East Side,
Where Cold War secrets are displayed with smug pride,
And if you wonder about Twin Towers destruction,
A Park Ave playroom will complete your instruction.
.
Did Trump choose the files, like "take this and take that"?
Whole boxes of papers: "Take the lean but not fat"?
And then there's the one on President Macron
And the one on clemency for Roger J. Stone,
What purpose would they retain in Trump's old age:
To give him a laugh or his resentment assuage?
.
But maybe we complicate this story too much,
Imagining revenge and blackmail and such.
It may be as simple as Sally's seashell,
Like a fellow towel-swiping from his hotel:
You don't really need 'em, you have five or six,
But for prices like that they should throw in Netflix.
.
So the Soap Opera Trump continues to play,
Scheming Dems determined to put him away,
'Cause they know they can't beat him in '24,
Unless they run Tulsi with whom they're all sore.
But now The Donald has himself his foot shot,
And with luck will avoid a cold cell and hard cot.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book.

