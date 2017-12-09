

Standing in the MIDDLE of the road at Mile Marker 30

On the trains on narrow tracks

And stuck in chains of panting cars

Stretched straight as far as their eyes

Can see, the weary men roll home,

Heading back with a heavy sentence

They know will not be commuted.

The governor is no help in such matters,

Though at rare times he pardons others

Committed to another deadly waiting game

For having failed to catch the only train allowed

Whose price is suicide by slow ingestion

Of the poisoned values of a mad society.

The men themselves have long lost hope

That they could change their self-made graves

Into anything resembling human lives.

So north and west, south and east

They crawl, newspapers held like crutches

Under their hangdog office boy arms,

Attache cases swinging in lieu of life

They obediently resigned for love of wife

And the cold comfort of a modest ranch

House, identical to their neighbor's in every way

With the sole exception the degree of desperation

With which they style their lovely languid lawns.

What do they think, these men devoid

Of souls? What do they tell their gods

When they genuflect before their checkbooks

In daily acts of avid adoration? Do they

Say their mothers always wanted it

For them, or daddy taught me to be a man

And shoulder the wheel of corporate responsibility?

What do they say, these men, what do they pray?

As usual, I suppose, they repeat what they've

Been told. They say, "Oh God, I trust

In thee, I must I trust, I read it on

The bill today, and guide me, please,

I'm almost home, almost home and dead

And need a drink, or two, or three.

Oh how the men roll wearily home

From a hard hard-headed day's work

At nothing. As they wipe their feet

Of the day's sh*t, they read the rug

That's slowly slipping out from under

Them: Welcome Home, Welcome Home,

Big Daddy.