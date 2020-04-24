 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Some Information About Vaccines and the Controversy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

1. Dr. Peter Doshie is not a Medical Doctor. His doctorate from M.I.T is in Anthropology, History, and Science, Technology and Society.


2. Thus his article on vaccines was not based on clinical research. He is an Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland in the School of Pharmacy and has published many articles in his field involving drug regulation, safety and effectiveness.


3. He is not the editor of the BMJ. He is an Associate Editor for the 'News and Views' section. If some tract alludes to this association and his articles in the journal it leaves the impression, even if not intended, that he is a Medical Doctor. Is that the right thing to do?


4. Influenza can be debilitating. A weakened system is susceptible to opportunistic infections, and if an influenza patient succumbs to one, what did he die of?


5. Bill Gates has indeed funded vaccine research.


6. Pharmaceutical companies profit from drugs. It is their business.


7. Measles was declared eradicated from the US in 2000. It has returned. Why?


8. If you were offered a vaccine against the coronavirus, would you take it?


Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 