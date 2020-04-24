Some Information About Vaccines and the Controversy

1. Dr. Peter Doshie is not a Medical Doctor. His doctorate from M.I.T is in Anthropology, History, and Science, Technology and Society.







2. Thus his article on vaccines was not based on clinical research. He is an Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland in the School of Pharmacy and has published many articles in his field involving drug regulation, safety and effectiveness.







3. He is not the editor of the BMJ. He is an Associate Editor for the 'News and Views' section. If some tract alludes to this association and his articles in the journal it leaves the impression, even if not intended, that he is a Medical Doctor. Is that the right thing to do?







4. Influenza can be debilitating. A weakened system is susceptible to opportunistic infections, and if an influenza patient succumbs to one, what did he die of?





5. Bill Gates has indeed funded vaccine research.





6. Pharmaceutical companies profit from drugs. It is their business.





7. Measles was declared eradicated from the US in 2000. It has returned. Why?





8. If you were offered a vaccine against the coronavirus, would you take it?





