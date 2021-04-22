Some Comments in the Light of the Afghanistan Withdrawal

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Afghanistan: Right at the center of the Afro-Eastern Hemisphere

Introduction

I haven't written on Afghanistan for over ten years. In the light of President Biden's announced troop withdrawal, to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Disaster, which led eventually to the direct Afghan invasion by G. W. Bush (as contrasted with the indirect invasion against the Soviets that began in 1979 under Carter/ Brzezinski), I thought that it would be the time to go back to a couple of items published back in 2009, just as Pres. Obama was taking office. But before that I thought that it would be useful to consider the events that began in in the 1970s that led directly to the Bush invasion which in turn led to the 20-year U.S. military involvement. (One cannot call the latter an "occupation," for the country is much too big for the number of troops the US ever at the most committed and is much too complex historically, politically, and linguistically [about 40 different languages are spoken] for an occupation ever to take place, without a truly enormous number of troops.)

The Graveyard of Empires

Before going further, we do have to visit the old saying about Afghanistan: "It is the graveyard of Empires." Alexander the Great was thwarted. Persia could never incorporate it, even though one of the major languages is very similar to the prime Persian (Iranian) language, Farsi. (At the beginning of the Taliban military expansion in the early 2000s Iran provided aid to U.S. forces, on its porous Eastern border with Afghanistan. This came to an end when the Bush Administration went full-bore against Iran with the "Axis of Evil" speech.)

The English came a cropper with the Retreat from Kabul of 1842. They had a few more tries, but never were able to take full control of the country. The Soviet Union never did try to make Afghanistan part of itself, but it was a major support for a left-wing government after the overthrow of the Afghan king in 1978, became trapped by a Zbigniew Brzezinski inspired right-wing counter-revolutionary force strongly assisted by the U.S. (see below), and was eventually driven out as well. In the summer of 2001, before 9/11, U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney was negotiating with the Taliban for the rights to create a pipe-line for natural gas coming from Turkmenistan (on Afghanistan's Northwest frontier, it has huge natural gas supplies) through Afghanistan and on to Pakistan and (even) India. That project flopped, although construction was finally re-started in 2015. However, the U.S., leaving as well, now will have no direct role in its construction or operation. The "Graveyard of Empires" indeed.

As it happens, one of the reasons that it is the Graveyard of Empires is that Afghanistan is a very complex country and always has been. For example, it has about ten major languages (including English) and (as noted) about 40 minor ones. There are seven major ethnic groups (each with its own language) and many minor ones. It is also quite mountainous and has some unique borders (like the "prong" that extends into China in the northeast).

The Afghan/"Mujahedeen"/Soviet Battle of the 1980s

As can be seen, the history of Afghanistan is quite complex, even beyond the attempts of various imperial powers to take it over. But the modern history begins in 1973 when its most recent king was overthrown in a popular rebellion. That history is marked by the overthrow of two more "empires" --- not in the literal/historical sense, but in the international/political sense --- of course those of the Soviet Union and the United States.The Soviet Union had been giving aid to Afghanistan off and on since the early 1920s. (Afghanistan borders on several of the Central Asian nations --- e.g., Turkmenistan, Tajikstan, that had been part of the Russian Empire and under the Soviet Union were "Constituent Republics.") With the full takeover, through free elections, of the nation in 1978 by the left-wing People's Democratic Party (PDP), Soviet aid increased. So did the resistance to the leftists from various right-wing groupings, which were allowed to operate from sanctuaries in Pakistan.

As an example of what was happening under PDP rule, consider the following (and also consider the quote from The New York Times columnist Bret Stephens with which I finish this column):

" Afghan Women under an Afghan Version of Socialism, 1978-92

"Marilyn Bechtel writes in the Peoples Weekly World:



" 'When the People's Democratic party (PDP) assumed power in 1978, they started to work for a more equitable distribution of economic and social resources. Among their goals were the continuing emancipation of women and girls from the age-old tribal bondage (a process begun under Zahir Shah [the last Afghan King, deposed 1973]), equal rights for minority nationalities, including the country's most oppressed group, the Hazara, and increasing access for ordinary people to education, medical care, decent housing, and sanitation.' "

The anti-PDP/Soviet war, which got underway in earnest in the 1980s, was not from the outset "Charlie Wilson's War" (although it came to be called that later, under Reagan. And of course, the story was eventually made into a quite successful movie.) Wilson was a Congressman who in the early 80's pushed hard to provide weaponry (such as the Stinger missiles so useful against Soviet helicopters) to the right-wing rebels, the "mujahedeen." The "Taliban," the principal adversaries of the current Afghan government which the U.S. supports, are descended from a branch of the mujahedeen (who of course would not likely have amounted to much without that critical U.S. support in the 1980s-90s). It was that guerilla war which eventually led to the abandonment of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union, which is considered by many to be a major milestone on the final road that led to their defeat in the 75-Years War Against the Soviet Union.

