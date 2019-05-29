 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 5/29/19

Some 144 people have been executed since US-client Field Marshal Sisi seized power in 2013

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

Secretary Pompeo meets with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt El-Sisi
Secretary Pompeo meets with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt El-Sisi
(Image by U.S. Department of State)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Some 144 people have been executed since US-client Field Marshall President Abdul Fatah el-Sisi seized power overthrowing the elected President Mohammad Morsi in July 2013, the Times reported on Sunday (May 26).

More than 2,440 people have been sentenced to death in Egypt since President Sisi began a crackdown on opposition after coming to power six years ago, according to new figures released by UK-based human rights group Reprieve.

There were five trials in which more than 75 people were sentenced to death at the same time. Among them were at least ten minors.

- Advertisement -

Ahmed Saddouma was 17 when he was accused of taking part in "terrorist acts" in 2015, and was given a death penalty in a mass trial last year.

Nine executed on February 20, 2019

On February 20, 2019, Egypt executed nine men over allegations of killing the country's chief prosecutor, Hisham Barakat, in 2015. Nine young men told the judges during their trial that their confessions were taken under torture.

- Advertisement -

One told the judges that he was threatened by his torturers saying that they would take his parents and do what they want. Another young man told the jury "give me a taser, and I will make someone confess that he killed Sadat."

Huseyin Alptekin, Assistant Professor at Istanbul Şehir University, wrote, "Those nine young men would be alive with their families today if only the West had not supported Sisi. This is about the concrete and tangible Western support for dictators like Sisi. Unlike the toppled president Morsi, Sisi has nothing else other than Western support."

"Egypt is one of the scenes where the Arab Spring ended up with an Arab Winter. Egyptians overthrew a military-backed dictator, (Air Force General) President Mubarak, only to be crushed by another, Sisi," Alptekin added.

'War crimes' being committed by el-Sisi regime: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused the Egyptian regime of el-Sisi of carrying out enforced disappearances, killings, torture and other illegal acts.

In a 134-page report titled If You Are Afraid for Your Lives, Leave Sinai!, the group said it documented arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings, forced evictions, and possibly unlawful air and ground attacks against civilians.

- Advertisement -

HRW compiled the report over two years interviewing more than 50 residents of the Sinai Peninsula, in northeast Egypt, where independent media coverage is effectively banned and a state of emergency has been in force since 2013.

Some died in custody because of ill-treatment and lack of medical care, HRW said, citing former detainees.

Children as young as 12 have been detained in routine sweeps, eventually being jailed in secret prisons.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 