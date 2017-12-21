- Advertisement -

Must there be ever one bleak day

Whose dark surpasses all the rest?

In vain we seek a single ray

Our hopes to spark, our gloom to stay...

This grim ordeal is but a test

The light we draw from our own vest

Yields confidence to point the way,

Illumines our unfinished quest.

-- Josh Mitteldorf



Candle in the dark

