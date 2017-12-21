Must there be ever one bleak day
Whose dark surpasses all the rest?
In vain we seek a single ray
Our hopes to spark, our gloom to stay...
This grim ordeal is but a test
The light we draw from our own vest
Yields confidence to point the way,
Illumines our unfinished quest.
-- Josh Mitteldorf
