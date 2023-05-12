Solidarity Confinement Poem (for Julian Assange)

Life Arts 5/12/2023 at 4:00 AM EDT H3'ed 5/12/23



Julian Assange

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



Where will he go

if they let him be, free?

He can't live and won't live in London.

He and Ed were said

to want to hook up together in Ecuador

like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

but that ended badly.

Maybe Mexico?

Lee Harvey visited there.

Maybe one of the magical realism countries

where strange things happen for a reason

and desaparecidos hoarse whisper

notes from the strained trumpet?

North America? No.

Central America? Ho Ho Ho.

