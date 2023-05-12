Solidarity Confinement Poem (for Julian Assange)

Where will he go
if they let him be, free?
He can't live and won't live in London.
He and Ed were said
to want to hook up together in Ecuador
like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
but that ended badly.
Maybe Mexico?
Lee Harvey visited there.
Maybe one of the magical realism countries
where strange things happen for a reason
and desaparecidos hoarse whisper
notes from the strained trumpet?
North America? No.
Central America? Ho Ho Ho.
