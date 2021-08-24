 
 
Solacy -- All Hail to the Sun King*

Bronze tablet with head of Mithras (CIMRM 234), British Museum
(Image by Following Hadrian)   Details   DMCA

Lunacy is madness, so the dictionary states

But actually it's solacy that is turning us all crazy.

(Was insanity ever not our fate?

Collective memory is a little hazy.)

"Leader of the free world" used to be your brand,

Crusading for democracy, for the light . . .

(Wait til you see what the "free world" has planned!

Its hubris is blinding . . . But who needs sight?)

Can't you see Atropos** reaching for the shears

As the sun-king blazes, burning up the pie?

Been running things this way for years

Melt the poles, burn the forests while aquifers go dry.

Who wouldn't want to wield such power?

How about anyone who wants to live another hour!

"""""""""...

*The Latin word for Sun is "sol," which is the main adjective for all things Sun-related: solar.

** Atropos was the Fate who decided how each human would die, and held shears in her hand with which she cut the thread of life.



 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

