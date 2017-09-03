From Jon Rappoport Blog



Socialism

Let's get something straight. There is no pure form of socialism, where "the government owns the means of production."

The means of production own the government, and vice versa. It's always collusion. Elite power players stitch themselves together like a walking Frankenstein corpse.

Socialism can be done with a smile or with guns and jails. Styles vary.

In 1966, Carroll Quigley, author of Tragedy and Hope, wrote: "The Council on Foreign Relations [CFR] is the American branch of a society which originated in England [and] believes national boundaries should be obliterated and one-world rule established."

You could call the CFR's agenda socialism or Globalism or fascism or dictatorship -- it doesn't matter. For the sake of brevity, I'll call it socialism.

At street level (not within the CFR), every proponent of the socialist "solution" either has no idea who installs it and runs it, or he astonishingly believes "the government" can be transformed into a beneficent enterprise and shed its core corruption, as it takes the reins of absolute power.

Meanwhile, the ultra-wealthy elites who use socialism as a weapon, while propagandizing it as our humanitarian future, know full well THEY will run it, and they have no qualms about placing severe limits on the freedom of populations. They want to impose those limits.

Hope and Change, the slogan of the former US president, was perfect for street-level socialists. It was vague enough to be injected with their own vague dreams and fantasies.

Colleges -- or as I call them, Academies of Great Generalities -- have been turning out these fantasists by the ton. "If I feel it, it must be true and good."

One such idealist, back in the 1960s, was a young man named James Kunen. But smarter by far than most of his comrades, he wrote a book called The Strawberry Statement: Notes on a College Revolutionary. A member of the Left group, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Kunen recalled a curious event at the 1968 SDS Convention:

"...at the convention, men from Business International Roundtables -- the meetings sponsored by Business International for their client groups and heads of government -- tried to buy up a few [Leftist] radicals. These men are the world's leading industrialists and they convene to decide how our lives are going to go. These are the boys who wrote the Alliance for Progress. They're the left wing of the ruling class."

"...They offered to finance our demonstrations in Chicago. We were also offered Esso (Rockefeller) money. They want us to make a lot of radical commotion so they can look more in the center as they move to the left."

Rockefeller elites moving to the political Left? What?

Look at it this way. If you're a Rockefeller man, what brand of rhetoric are you going to use to sell your con? The "Utopian-better-world-for-the-people (Leftist)," or the "we-want-mega-corporations-to-cheat-and-lie-and-steal-the-people-blind-and-co-opt-the-government (Rightist)"?

