Social uncertainty weakens Latvia

The latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that at the beginning of 2018 population of Latvia accounted for 1 million 934 thousand, which is 15.7 thousand people fewer than a year ago.

Another survey conducted in 2018 by the CSB shows that the share of Latvia's population exposed to the risk of poverty grew by 1.2 percentage points from a year before to 446,000 people.

CSB representatives said that the monthly at-risk-of-poverty threshold went up to EUR 367 per one-person household (EUR 330 monthly in 2016). In households consisting of two adults with two children aged under 14 years the monthly at-risk-of-poverty threshold reached EUR 770 in 2017 (EUR 694 in 2016).

The striking fact is the largest at-risk-of-poverty rate fixed in large families (couples with three or more children) (20.5 percent). Paradoxically how could a European state allow its children to starve and deprive of hope for basic needs, such as food, clothes and good education. The conclusion is disappointing: depriving people of hope for normal life, the state authorities deprive Latvia of future. Thus, there is nothing surprising in population outflow.

Otherwise how to explain the protracted process of government formation, social problems. The only sphere that flourishes is defence. Latvia is one of a handful of NATO countries that spends two percent on defence with more than 20 other members missing that goal. Thus, the government increases the defence spendings but does not pay enough attention to social problems.

It is not a normal state of affairs. The result may be devastating: there will be modern military vehicles and equipment, but will be no one to serve in the armed forces. Poor people have no desire to defend their poverty; they have NOTHING to defend.