 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Social uncertainty weakens Latvia

By       Message Viktors Domburs       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 511212
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

The latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that at the beginning of 2018 population of Latvia accounted for 1 million 934 thousand, which is 15.7 thousand people fewer than a year ago.

Another survey conducted in 2018 by the CSB shows that the share of Latvia's population exposed to the risk of poverty grew by 1.2 percentage points from a year before to 446,000 people.

CSB representatives said that the monthly at-risk-of-poverty threshold went up to EUR 367 per one-person household (EUR 330 monthly in 2016). In households consisting of two adults with two children aged under 14 years the monthly at-risk-of-poverty threshold reached EUR 770 in 2017 (EUR 694 in 2016).

- Advertisement -
Dry statistics hides awful things. One-fourth of the population--that is about 400 thousand--can't enjoy a normal life. According to the survey, the worst situation is in Latgale, where 39.2 percent of residents live at-risk-of-poverty.

The striking fact is the largest at-risk-of-poverty rate fixed in large families (couples with three or more children) (20.5 percent). Paradoxically how could a European state allow its children to starve and deprive of hope for basic needs, such as food, clothes and good education. The conclusion is disappointing: depriving people of hope for normal life, the state authorities deprive Latvia of future. Thus, there is nothing surprising in population outflow.

What does all this mean? It means that Latvians are so poor, that they can't think about anything but food. They can't be fully engaged in political, cultural or other spheres of life. They are not capable to support their children or parents. They exist, not live. That is probably the main reason for Latvians' political apathy.

Otherwise how to explain the protracted process of government formation, social problems. The only sphere that flourishes is defence. Latvia is one of a handful of NATO countries that spends two percent on defence with more than 20 other members missing that goal. Thus, the government increases the defence spendings but does not pay enough attention to social problems.

- Advertisement -

It is not a normal state of affairs. The result may be devastating: there will be modern military vehicles and equipment, but will be no one to serve in the armed forces. Poor people have no desire to defend their poverty; they have NOTHING to defend.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I am an engineer. I was born in Latvia. Now I live in the United Kingdom.

Viktors Domburs Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US divorces Europe

A new cover for NATO presence in Europe

NATO generals do not believe in good relations with Russia

Why NATO trains to survive

Lithuania disagrees with Germany

Lithuania deserves better life

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 