Pastor Robert Jeffress
Can something be scary and infuriating all at the same time? Tara Isabella Burton at Vox proves that indeed it can:
"In a statement emailed to journalists Tuesday afternoon, pastor Robert Jeffress praised Trump's aggressive statement [on North Korea] as a function of divine will. 'When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary -- including war -- to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.'
"Jeffress has long been one of Trump's political allies, one central to Trump and his team's increasingly unsettling conflation of Christianity, nationalism, and pro-Trump cult of personality.
[...]
"In a follow-up interview with The Washington Post's Sarah Pulliam Bailey, Jeffress doubled down on his words: '[Those verses in the Book of Romans give] the government ... the authority to do whatever, whether it's assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong Un.'"
In short, with selective Bible readings, Jeffress preaches the divine right of kings, rule by fiat with Jehovah's support, complete with celestial authority to make the unholiest of wars sacred.