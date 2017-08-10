Power of Story
So you think it's okay to kill a bunch of kids, Pastor Jeffress? Shut your filthy pie-hole

By Meteor Blades


Pastor Robert Jeffress
Can something be scary and infuriating all at the same time? Tara Isabella Burton at Vox proves that indeed it can:

"In a statement emailed to journalists Tuesday afternoon, pastor Robert Jeffress praised Trump's aggressive statement [on North Korea] as a function of divine will. 'When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary -- including war -- to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un.'

"Jeffress has long been one of Trump's political allies, one central to Trump and his team's increasingly unsettling conflation of Christianity, nationalism, and pro-Trump cult of personality.

[...]

"In a follow-up interview with The Washington Post's Sarah Pulliam Bailey, Jeffress doubled down on his words: '[Those verses in the Book of Romans give] the government ... the authority to do whatever, whether it's assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong Un.'"

In short, with selective Bible readings, Jeffress preaches the divine right of kings, rule by fiat with Jehovah's support, complete with celestial authority to make the unholiest of wars sacred.

If Trump were to decide to plunk down a half-dozen Nagasaki-sized nukes on North Korea, that would be just fine with this supposedly Christian preacher. He wouldn't even advise the man to ponder the words of Truman on this date in 1945 -- the day after Nagasaki was obliterated -- that he "didn't like the idea of killing [...] all those kids."

Truman's feelings of remorse came too late for the Japanese infants, toddlers and teenagers nuked in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, as well as all the children and other civilians of those cities who would die horrible deaths in the weeks and years to come of radiation sickness and various cancers.

Did a similar thought as Truman's cross Trump's mind as he drifted off to sleep after his threat to rain brimstone on North Korea? Highly doubtful. Did he think about the public relations impact of adding "war criminal" to his re'sume'? Why should he have? Pastor Jeffress has informed him that God not only ordains whatever it takes, he also says Americans are biblically obligated to support whatever he does in the matter.

Pastor or demon-in-disguise?

 

