A letter was sent out recently by the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians.



You're not hearing Breitbart News or Common Dreams -- right or left -- organizations or news sites with a point of view other than that they are committed to healing people.



The American Medical Association, they're committed to their doctors making a good income too because it's kind of a Union. The American Hospital Association, they want their hospitals to work. The American Academy of Family Physicians, I'd really doubt they have much of an axe to grind other than, "hey, we'd like families to be able to get health care."





"Repealing the individual mandate without a workable alternative will reduce enrollment, further destabilizing an already fragile individual and small group health insurance market on which more than 10 million Americans rely."

So you know the Republicans -- according to the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Federation of American hospitals, Blue Cross Blue Shield and America's Health Insurance Plans -- the Republicans have a choice: who are you going to help?



Are you going to help people -- Americans -- who might get sick, or are you going to help the billionaires of America who want to be able to pass along all of the money that they made to their children even though their children didn't do anything to earn it, they just were members of the lucky sperm club?



See, I have no problem if Ivanka Trump is taking a paycheck from Trump enterprises for the work that she's doing, or even, for that matter, just for being a Trump. You take a paycheck, you pay taxes on the money, right? If Ivanka Trump or Don jr. or Eric are working for the Trump Organization and are paid a million bucks a year, they're paying taxes on that money. I got no problem with that.



But when daddy croaks, all of a sudden they're going to get a whole pile of billions and billions of dollars -- at least if daddy's not lying about his net worth -- for which they didn't work. They just happened to be members of the lucky sperm club. They were just born children of Donald and Ivana. And that's worth billions?



I get it, in the Republican world it is, but that's only a little tiny piece of it Topher Spiro and Al Franken are tweeting about this. Topher Spiro is with the Center for American Progress' Think Progress blog. He says...

"Based on my twitter mentions, I can report that Republicans have awakened a sleeping giant. This is now a health care bill."

What's he talking about? Well, Al Franken tweets out...

"RED ALERT: Senate GOP just added provision to their tax plan that would gut ACA & kick 13M ppl off insurance. Yes, it's same tax plan that would add $1 trillion+ to deficit while giving majority of benefits to corporations & the rich. We need you to make your voices heard again."

