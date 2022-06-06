 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H4'ed 6/6/22

So long, Ronnie Hawkins

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Ronnie Hawkins August 2008
Ronnie Hawkins August 2008
(Image by Chris Coggon)   Details   DMCA

So long, Ronnie Hawkins

Oh Marylou, sad news of The Hawk
Rompin' Ronnie is gone, an icon of Rock
A lover not fighter, a road bar igniter
Every performance could not have been tighter

From Arkansas to the cold Great White North
He gave music life and he gave it all forth
A blazer, a hazer, with moves like a laser
A genuine rock 'n' roll critic eraser

"Stick with me boys, and you'll fart through silk!"
Some clubs would pay him, some clubs would bilk
His groups were the best, if they passed his test:
Rockin' and drivin' and bein' well dressed

So many seeds grew up from his shoes
Modern musicians from jazz to the blues
Young talent booster, promoter, producer
He ruled the roost like a rock 'n' roll rooster

Bye, Rompin' Ronnie. One hell of a life!
No more Mortgage Mansion, no more livin' strife
Thanks for the song, you sang for throng
You join the Rock Gods, with whom you belong.

Photo and poem by Chris Coggon Toronto

Rate It | View Ratings

Chris Coggon Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired and living in Canada. My history includes aerospace, electronics, book publishing and marketing. I like guitar, photography and travel, and speak French and Spanish. My writing is poetic political and news commentary, with a laugh if (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Poem: Lucky Billy Shatner

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chris Coggon

Become a Fan
Author 522484
(Member since Oct 17, 2021), 2 articles, 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Ronnie Hawkins may be dead, but his music lives on.
His true legacy are the hundreds of musicians whom he mentored and promoted, like Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson.

He mixed the music of shoe shine boys in Arkansas barber shops and rockabilly, added electricity, then blew the roof off of every venue he played. A true original, a pioneer of Rock, a wild and crazy guy with a heart. We are glad we had him, and are sad we will miss him. The Hawk is dead. Long live The Hawk.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 6, 2022 at 9:41:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 