So long, Ronnie Hawkins
Oh Marylou, sad news of The Hawk
Rompin' Ronnie is gone, an icon of Rock
A lover not fighter, a road bar igniter
Every performance could not have been tighter
From Arkansas to the cold Great White North
He gave music life and he gave it all forth
A blazer, a hazer, with moves like a laser
A genuine rock 'n' roll critic eraser
Some clubs would pay him, some clubs would bilk
His groups were the best, if they passed his test:
Rockin' and drivin' and bein' well dressed
So many seeds grew up from his shoes
Modern musicians from jazz to the blues
Young talent booster, promoter, producer
He ruled the roost like a rock 'n' roll rooster
Bye, Rompin' Ronnie. One hell of a life!
No more Mortgage Mansion, no more livin' strife
Thanks for the song, you sang for throng
You join the Rock Gods, with whom you belong.
Photo and poem by Chris Coggon Toronto