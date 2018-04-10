Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

So What Did I Miss?

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/10/18

Author 16810
Become a Fan
  (54 fans)

From Mike Malloy Website

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Donald Trump - Caricature {MID-277837}
File:Donald Trump - Caricature
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Geez, you take a spring break and visit family and look what happens?

Thank you Bob Kincaid for covering all the breaking news last week. Mike is back in black tonight and boy, what a day to jump into the fray!

"Lightening" Bolton fixes Syria in his brushy crosshairs on his first day at the Ministry of War, Tinyhands turns weirdly tough on Assad and Putin with threats of bombs and sanctions, and the President of the United States' personal attorney was just raided by the FBI. Bank fraud, wire fraud, campaign finance violations, possible tax fraud, and more.

- Advertisement -

Wow. They've been working on this Cohen raid for months, they must have some serious dirt to compel a judge to order such an alarming raid today. Reminiscent of Manafort.

Maybe we'll get to see those elusive tax returns after all!

The mean tangerine is pissed. Bigly. He freaked out on camera and tore into Sessions for his Russian recusal and Mueller for the "witch hunt" being conducted by "all these democrats" in the FBI. Its a crime against the country, according to Trump. Horrible. All this investigating of his criminal associates and appointees.

- Advertisement -

So unfair, so disgraceful, this digging into his misdeeds to uncover the truth. This protecting the US Constitution and our national institutions instead of his ample grifting ass.

Panicky stammering aside, is The Don so invested in his psychotic delusions that he really believes that Flynn and the other criminals in his inner circle pled guilty for the fun of it? Just for kicks? Dozens of Russians indicted for nothing? And that the US Attorney General's primary job is to help him obstruct justice and cover up his crimes?

As David Corn said on Hardball tonight, the only thing worse than the FBI raiding your office is the FBI raiding your Fixer's office.

Speaking of cable news, what the Fock do Fox "News" anchors do with all this breaking news? They can't dig up Billy Graham and eulogize him for another week like they did when the Stormy Daniels news broke across the telescreens. So, what to talk about?

Ooh! Ooh! I know! Syria!

Bolton's on board and Trump is feeling the breath of the law on his lacquered neck hairs, so look for a new hot war in the Mideast.

- Advertisement -

Dang, this would be the Best Season Ever of "The Apprentice" if all these innocent lives weren't at risk, here at home and all around the world.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Saving Earth

March of the Mysogynists

Crooked Hillary

The Grinch Who Stole Health Reform

Insult to Injury

The Lunatics have Taken Over the Asylum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 