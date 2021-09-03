So, I guess we're f---ked!? Yes and no.

I'm working with a young man
Doing dreamwork.
During our check-in I was fretting
About the ravages of climate change world-wide
And he looked at me and said,
My friends and I refer to it as "climate catastrophe".
My neighbor told me
That he was on a walk with
His "kids" recently
When he overheard his daughter saying to his son,
(Referring to their future prospects),
"So, I guess we're f--ked !?"
Her brother responded, "Pretty much".
And, when it is a self-conscious, living processor
plugged into a soul,
or how about an old soul,
It is capable of maintaining pure awareness
in any number of dimensions.
Here is a simplified example of what I mean:
A tree is a huge plant with roots and branches,
Bark and sap and wood that provides shade
And can be used to produce lumber
For the construction of a house
And many things to fill the house with.
It is also a beng in it's own right
With its own sense of being.
It is, in a healthy forest,
In communication with other trees
And it enjoys its own kind of awareness.
It also enjoys a very special relationship
With the wind.
The oldest members of the tree community
Are very wise.
The wisdom of an old tree
Is characteristic of its species
But is also unique to itself
And what its own life has "taught it".
In that respect its "knowledge" is vast.
The wisdom that the tree embodies
Might be tapped through shamanic journeying
Or via a kind of seeing that can be learned
And mastered through practice.
Both realities are valuable.
There are people in the world
Who are processing on a quantum level.
I mean that their brains are quantum processors.
Don't even get me started
On the heart, which has also been
Downgraded over the centuries to a fancy pump.
The heart is also a quantum processor.
Conclusion: The human race,
If it claims its birthright
Is at the point where it can
Shift to a quantum psychic orientation.
If we do, that is,
If we step into our power,
We can solve anything,
But we will have to throw-out all the binary-devotees
Who are still stuck on an exclusively data-driven model
Of how the universe works.
Binary thinking and processing
Is largely responsible for creating the mess we are in.
As Einstein preached (paraphrased)
The only way to avoid certain disaster
Is to change,
Not what we are thinking,
But the way we think --
The way we use our minds,
Not as we have been conditioned to use them,
But the way they were designed to be used.