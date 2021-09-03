 
 
Life Arts    H2'ed 9/3/21

So, I guess we're f---ked!? Yes and no.

I'm working with a young man

Doing dreamwork.

During our check-in I was fretting

About the ravages of climate change world-wide

And he looked at me and said,

My friends and I refer to it as "climate catastrophe".

My neighbor told me

That he was on a walk with

His "kids" recently

When he overheard his daughter saying to his son,

(Referring to their future prospects),

"So, I guess we're f--ked !?"

Her brother responded, "Pretty much".

And, when it is a self-conscious, living processor

plugged into a soul,

or how about an old soul,

It is capable of maintaining pure awareness

in any number of dimensions.

Here is a simplified example of what I mean:

A tree is a huge plant with roots and branches,

Bark and sap and wood that provides shade

And can be used to produce lumber

For the construction of a house

And many things to fill the house with.

It is also a beng in it's own right

With its own sense of being.

It is, in a healthy forest,

In communication with other trees

And it enjoys its own kind of awareness.

It also enjoys a very special relationship

With the wind.

The oldest members of the tree community

Are very wise.

The wisdom of an old tree

Is characteristic of its species

But is also unique to itself

And what its own life has "taught it".

In that respect its "knowledge" is vast.

The wisdom that the tree embodies

Might be tapped through shamanic journeying

Or via a kind of seeing that can be learned

And mastered through practice.


Both realities are valuable.

There are people in the world

Who are processing on a quantum level.

I mean that their brains are quantum processors.

Don't even get me started

On the heart, which has also been

Downgraded over the centuries to a fancy pump.

The heart is also a quantum processor.


Conclusion: The human race,

If it claims its birthright

Is at the point where it can

Shift to a quantum psychic orientation.

If we do, that is,

If we step into our power,

We can solve anything,

But we will have to throw-out all the binary-devotees

Who are still stuck on an exclusively data-driven model

Of how the universe works.

Binary thinking and processing

Is largely responsible for creating the mess we are in.

As Einstein preached (paraphrased)

The only way to avoid certain disaster

Is to change,

Not what we are thinking,

But the way we think --

The way we use our minds,

Not as we have been conditioned to use them,

But the way they were designed to be used.

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

