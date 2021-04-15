 
 
So America's not Going to Rescue Ukraine -- Right?

I'm assured far and wide, from every smart quarter,
By savants with arguments longer and shorter,
The U.S. and Nato won't come to the aid
Of a Ukrainian hand so god-awful played
That attacking the Donbass provokes the ire
Of Vladimir's troops and his jet planes and fire.
.
T'would be dumb, I'm told, and stupid to boot,
Just not in our interests nor for decent loot,
Illogical, ill-doable, and ill-conceived,
A slapstick scheme from the Three Stooges thieved.
Yanks and Nato supporting that kind of gaffe?
Get outta here, get a life, don't make me laugh!
.
Fine and well, guys, and I try to feel better,
But I see some things that do my nerves fetter,
Like President Joe who fresh out of the gate
Insults the Chinese, and the Russkies does bait,
Like Tony the SecState who doesn't quite say
Just what we'll do if Ukraine makes a play.
.
Plus I see CNN looking for trouble,
Prepping the public for its hate to double,
And the Army looking for something to do,
With Afghan a bore and Iraq all a-hoo,
Contractors looking for the newest new thing,
R and D budget and the cash-box to ring.
.
And it's long sunk in that we're falling behind,
A fact in itself that's a new axe to grind,
Promoting realists who say, "It's now or nev':
We can stay on top or can go down forev',
And the first place to strike before taking on Xi
Is China's gas station, which is run by Vlad P."
.
So experts can write that Ukraine's on its own,
And how at most we'll vouchsafe them a drone,
And how all-fired dumb it would be to invade,
Be illogical, ill-doable and truly ill-made,
But what d'you expect of a hologram prez,
Who listens to Blinken and does what he says?

 

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

