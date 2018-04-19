Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Snake oil

By       Message Elizabeth Warren       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/19/18

Author 53610
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)
From commons.wikimedia.org: Elizabeth Warren {MID-282766}
Elizabeth Warren
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Last year, the Republicans in Congress sold snake oil to the American people. They introduced a tax bill that made the same promise we've been hearing for 30 years: "Cut taxes for billionaires and giant corporations, and those savings will trickle down into the paychecks of their employees."

Just because you say something over and over again, doesn't make it true.

We couldn't stop the Republicans from jamming their reckless bill through Congress. But thanks to enormous public pressure from people like you, some companies did give their employees a raise or bonus. (Yay!)

But most giant corporations did exactly what we expected: they used the enormous tax breaks to buy back their companies' stock -- raising their stock prices and lining the pockets of their CEOs and wealthy investors. The numbers prove it: Since the tax bill passed, corporations have announced more than $250 billion in stock buybacks.

- Advertisement -
If these tax breaks were truly for the American people, we need to make sure the people in charge of these big banks and giant corporations aren't just using their tax breaks to give themselves a raise.

That's why last month, I co-sponsored the Reward Work Act with Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Brian Schatz of Hawaii. This bill that would limit stock buybacks to force companies use their extra cash to reward their workers, not just their investors and executives.

Click here to sign our petition and say you support the Reward Work Act. Tell Republicans in Congress it's time to live up to their promises and make their tax break work for working people.

- Advertisement -
Just take a look at Wells Fargo. Over the past few years, Wells Fargo was caught opening millions of bank accounts that their customers didn't want and charging them for auto insurance that they didn't need.

But instead of punishing Wells Fargo, Congress decided to give them a reward. Wells Fargo received a $3.4 billion tax boost by the Republican tax plan. Wells Fargo used that money to buy back company stock -- and because CEO Tim Sloan is largely paid in company stock, he got a $4.6 million raise.

And while CEOs like Tim Sloan rake in millions of dollars, working people pick up the bill. When big banks and giant corporations don't pay their fair share, everyone else feels it. Less money for Medicare and Medicaid. Less money for education, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Less money to build a future so the next kid can get ahead, and the kid after that, and the kid after that.

The Reward Work Act does three main things: It repeals a SEC rule that makes it easier for a corporation to buy back stock. It ends a corporation's ability to buy back stock on the open market. And it requires that employees of public companies have the power to directly elect one-third of their company's board of directors.

It's simple: if Republicans promise workers raises across the country, we should hold them to that promise. Big banks and huge corporations shouldn't be shoveling their tax breaks into the bank accounts of the rich and powerful.

Trump and his Republican allies may have passed their tax bill, but it's not too late to fight back, Sheila.

- Advertisement -
Thanks for being a part of this,

Elizabeth

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Elizabeth Warren: This is Democracy

Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention

We Don't Run This Country for Corporations

Without rules, financial markets don't work

Stop rigging system against small business

Wall Street isn't happy with us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 165 articles, 3275 quicklinks, 14109 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Elizabeth, How can you support these ideas and the MIC at the same time?


Answer: You can't, at least not without coming across as fantastically hypocritical.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 4:56:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 11 fans, 25 articles, 11 quicklinks, 478 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The surge in stock market valuations comes from easy Fed money. As hyped as their push to "normalization" has been, the largely rhetorical exercise called Quantitative Tightening maintains low rates that allow record profits and rising stock prices.

Executive compensation is tied to short-term stock performance. Expressed as earnings per share, this number is the amount of earnings divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Why is the math relevant? Well, even when earnings grow slowly, the lower number of shares paints a more positive picture than the real state of the economy. Stock prices go up not due to higher revenue but rather because the company borrows to buy its own shares.

So "earnings" do not measure the revenues of a company. "Earnings" do not measure how much a company sells but rather how the shares perform on a reduced number of shares basis. The higher these earnings per share go, the more Executive pay goes up as stock performance incentives are part of the pay package of virtually all S&P 500 executives.

Often the executives get their pay in the form of stock options, on which they pay lower rates of taxation.

Time to restore tax equity. The rich make more--let them pay more. Time to tax unearned income as if it's earned. And it's time to stop the Fed's subsidized interest rates that allow companies to borrow on the cheap in order to fund stock buybacks and rising "earnings." These increasingly go to the already rich and don't help Main Street.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 5:16:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 165 articles, 3275 quicklinks, 14109 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to John Peebles:   New Content

Here's a related link I just posted, and would love to hear Elizabeth and Bernie's response to it click here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 6:25:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 25 fans, 2197 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is the same "Blah, Blah, Blah" I've been hearing my entire life. And here we are, exponentially worse off than 40 years ago.

And what do the Democrats do when they get into power?

Nothing.

Oh, I'm sorry, no, we get the Unaffordable Insurance Act.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 5:50:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 2 fans, 201 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content

And more illegal wars of aggression, murder by drone, loss of civil liberties, support for the investors right to steal agreements, etc, etc.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 6:59:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 