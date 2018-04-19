- Advertisement -

Last year, the Republicans in Congress sold snake oil to the American people. They introduced a tax bill that made the same promise we've been hearing for 30 years: "Cut taxes for billionaires and giant corporations, and those savings will trickle down into the paychecks of their employees."



Just because you say something over and over again, doesn't make it true.



We couldn't stop the Republicans from jamming their reckless bill through Congress. But thanks to enormous public pressure from people like you, some companies did give their employees a raise or bonus. (Yay!)



But most giant corporations did exactly what we expected: they used the enormous tax breaks to buy back their companies' stock -- raising their stock prices and lining the pockets of their CEOs and wealthy investors. The numbers prove it: Since the tax bill passed, corporations have announced more than $250 billion in stock buybacks.





